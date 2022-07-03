Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for National Bank Holdings Co. Issued By DA Davidson (NYSE:NBHC)

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for National Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NBHC opened at $38.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 1 year low of $34.11 and a 1 year high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of National Bank by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of National Bank by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at $12,454,544.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

About National Bank (Get Rating)

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

