Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Cathay General Bancorp Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $179.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.80 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.53% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CATY opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.23. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $43.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Origin Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $334,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $262,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 146.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 10,305 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 44.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 2.9% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.14%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.