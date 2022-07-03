Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Progress Software Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Progress Software in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 29th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.94. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Progress Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.45 per share.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $148.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.07. Progress Software has a one year low of $41.68 and a one year high of $53.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other Progress Software news, Director Charles Francis Kane sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $231,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 1,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $86,184.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,834.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,051,308. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Progress Software by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

