Qcash (QC) Market Cap Tops $37.60 Million

Qcash (QC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Qcash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0817 or 0.00000425 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $37.60 million and $72.95 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.92 or 0.00166137 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 73.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.17 or 0.00781564 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00084124 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00016852 BTC.

About Qcash

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

