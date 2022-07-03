QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,226 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM accounts for about 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.61.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.48.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

