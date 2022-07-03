QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 28,315 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of QUALCOMM worth $103,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 13,633 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $217,000. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 4,241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,593 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $123.53 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $118.22 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

