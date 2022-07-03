Qubitica (QBIT) Price Hits $11.94 on Top Exchanges

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major exchanges. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00284860 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000199 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002350 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000568 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $358.70 or 0.01867327 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00006310 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a coin. It was first traded on March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

