Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at BTIG Research

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BTIG Research from $9.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on QTNT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quotient in a research note on Wednesday. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Quotient from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $2.25.

NASDAQ:QTNT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Quotient has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.13.

Quotient ( NASDAQ:QTNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quotient by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and sells products for the global transfusion diagnostics market in the United States, France, Japan, and internationally. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for immunohematology, serological disease screening, and molecular disease screening.

