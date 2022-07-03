Raydium (RAY) Hits Market Cap of $79.62 Million

Raydium (RAY) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Raydium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00003483 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $79.62 million and $10.29 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 117,568,341 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

