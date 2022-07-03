Raymond James Cuts KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $44.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Raymond James from $63.00 to $44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KBH. KeyCorp reduced their target price on KB Home from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on KB Home in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on KB Home from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

KBH opened at $29.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.06, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a one year low of $24.78 and a one year high of $50.20.

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is 8.22%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBH. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 81,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

