Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 164,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 46,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 825,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,768,000 after acquiring an additional 46,164 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 13,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,983,000 after acquiring an additional 43,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 28,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.02 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $144.29 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.33 and a 200-day moving average of $94.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

