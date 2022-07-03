Raze Network One Day Volume Reaches $112,266.00 (RAZE)

Raze Network (RAZE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One Raze Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raze Network has a total market cap of $932,234.16 and approximately $112,266.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raze Network has traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00161404 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.89 or 0.00777576 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00085152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016291 BTC.

Raze Network Coin Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,690,910 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

