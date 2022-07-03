Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 7,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($95.69) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 7,100 ($87.11) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,000 ($85.88) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC set a GBX 8,400 ($103.05) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group set a GBX 8,000 ($98.15) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,600 ($105.51) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, June 24th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,782 ($70.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,020 ($98.39). The stock has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

