Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) Short Interest Update

Red Eléctrica Corporación, S.A. (OTCMKTS:RDEIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, an increase of 45.8% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RDEIY. UBS Group lifted their price target on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €16.10 ($17.13) to €18.75 ($19.95) in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Red Eléctrica Corporación from €20.00 ($21.28) to €20.50 ($21.81) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Red Eléctrica Corporación from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

OTCMKTS RDEIY traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $10.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2726 per share. This is an increase from Red Eléctrica Corporación’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.96%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corporación, SA engages in the electricity transmission, and system operation and management of the transmission network for the electricity system in Spain and internationally. Its transmission network comprises approximately 44,687 kilometers; and has 93,871 MVA of transformation capacity.

