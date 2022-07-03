RED (RED) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.00

RED (RED) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RED has a market capitalization of $257,160.92 and approximately $4.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RED has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000343 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00029778 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00261304 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000698 BTC.

RED Coin Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

Buying and Selling RED

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.