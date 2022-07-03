Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX) Short Interest Update

Redbox Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:RDBX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,070,000 shares, a growth of 48.8% from the May 31st total of 4,080,000 shares. Approximately 68.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RDBX shares. B. Riley lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redbox Entertainment from $16.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Redbox Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 9.57.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDBX. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,841,000. Standard General L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,260,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $815,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Redbox Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000.

Redbox Entertainment stock traded down 1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting 6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 6,209,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,811,844. Redbox Entertainment has a 12-month low of 1.61 and a 12-month high of 27.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.02.

Redbox Entertainment Inc operates a network of self-service kiosks in the United States. It operates a network of approximately 38,000 self-service kiosks, where consumers could rent or purchase new-release DVDs and Blu-ray Discs. The company provides installation, merchandising, and break-fix services to other kiosk businesses.

