Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 80 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $280.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $268.17 and a one year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.22, for a total value of $1,036,128.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,252,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

