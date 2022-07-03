Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GLOB. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Globant by 385.2% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 651,501 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $204,630,000 after purchasing an additional 517,222 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,568,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $147,279,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Globant by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 818,071 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $256,948,000 after purchasing an additional 375,040 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Globant by 180.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 556,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,720,000 after purchasing an additional 357,877 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GLOB. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Globant from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $305.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Globant to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.75.

GLOB opened at $175.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $191.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.29. Globant S.A. has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 67.15 and a beta of 1.51.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Globant S.A. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

