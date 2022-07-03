Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $918,000 Position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 1,169.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diodes alerts:

In other Diodes news, SVP Francis Tang acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 45,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DIOD opened at $60.95 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $113.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. Diodes had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $482.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIOD. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diodes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Diodes Profile (Get Rating)

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.