Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $610,000 in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 49,312 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOGL. Folketrygdfondet increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 749,373 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after buying an additional 182,420 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares in the last quarter. BBR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 144.0% during the 4th quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 249,385 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 147,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 225,810 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.85. Golden Ocean Group Limited has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $16.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 48.00% and a return on equity of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.60%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.10%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Golden Ocean Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

