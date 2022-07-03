Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,486 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.0% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 11,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.8% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 21,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 212,063 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,964,000 after purchasing an additional 12,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 466,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $54,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $97.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $60.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average is $109.36.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $3,104,560.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,894,325.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.