Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $225.06 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $213.19 and a 12 month high of $328.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.43 and a 200-day moving average of $269.31.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

