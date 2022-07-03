Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 18,579 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,579 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 72,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. DAGCO Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 274,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,640,000 after acquiring an additional 30,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 674,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,001,000 after acquiring an additional 405,837 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

