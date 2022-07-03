Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,187,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $18,677,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 61.3% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 65,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $55.37 and a 52 week high of $64.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.90.

