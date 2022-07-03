Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 31,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,231 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,260,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,310 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 830,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,785,000 after purchasing an additional 241,035 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,554,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,272,000 after purchasing an additional 127,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 619,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,884,000 after purchasing an additional 103,738 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $151.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.48. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $145.54 and a 52 week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

