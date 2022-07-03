Refinable Reaches Market Capitalization of $996,533.20 (FINE)

Refinable (FINE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, Refinable has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. Refinable has a market capitalization of $996,533.20 and $136,906.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00163546 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005174 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00741972 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00086020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016194 BTC.

Refinable Coin Profile

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refinable should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refinable using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

