Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 485.94% from the company’s current price.
RNLX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.
Shares of RNLX opened at $2.56 on Friday. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.83.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.
About Renalytix (Get Rating)
Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.
