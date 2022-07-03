Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target Cut to $15.00

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 485.94% from the company’s current price.

RNLX has been the subject of several other research reports. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Get Renalytix alerts:

Shares of RNLX opened at $2.56 on Friday. Renalytix has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $95.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.83.

Renalytix ( NASDAQ:RNLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The business had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Renalytix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Philosophy Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Renalytix by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Philosophy Capital Management LLC now owns 725,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 415,958 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Renalytix by 60.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 304,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 114,820 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in Renalytix by 10.6% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 183,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new position in Renalytix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,786,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Renalytix by 30.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 164,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 38,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

About Renalytix (Get Rating)

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renalytix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renalytix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.