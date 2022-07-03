Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives $47.57 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $92,267.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,073.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,346,975.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,899 shares of company stock worth $334,096. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Replimune Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $18.38 on Friday. Replimune Group has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $40.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 19.46 and a quick ratio of 19.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 2.30.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

