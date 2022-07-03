RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of RGC Resources from a b- rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

RGCO opened at $20.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.27. RGC Resources has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $29.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.00 million. RGC Resources had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 25.31%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%.

In other RGC Resources news, Director Robert B. Johnston acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.81 per share, with a total value of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 153,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,039,507.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,662 shares of company stock valued at $317,886. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGCO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in shares of RGC Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of RGC Resources by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 15,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in RGC Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,157 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates 6 metering stations.

