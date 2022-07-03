Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of Riverview Bancorp stock opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $7.29. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $146.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The company had revenue of $14.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.70%. Research analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 229,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,438 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 23,395 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 74,745 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 20,271 shares during the last quarter. 62.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

