Robert W. Baird Trims MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Target Price to $100.00

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. William Blair lowered shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $101.20.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.68. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 16.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 171,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,643,000 after purchasing an additional 24,119 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 88,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 224.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

