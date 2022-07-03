Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) Short Interest Down 29.6% in June

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the May 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ RMCF opened at $6.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $10.36.

In other Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory news, insider Andrew Berger acquired 10,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $65,586.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,137 shares in the company, valued at $65,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 28,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned about 0.46% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

About Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

