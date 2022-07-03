Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for Uniper (ETR:UN01)

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

UN01 has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($21.81) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.00 ($21.28) price target on Uniper in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €24.60 ($26.17) price objective on Uniper in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on Uniper in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €24.00 ($25.53) target price on Uniper in a report on Monday, April 25th.

Shares of UN01 opened at €15.63 ($16.63) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion and a PE ratio of -0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 321.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €21.95 and a 200 day moving average price of €28.96. Uniper has a 52-week low of €16.05 ($17.07) and a 52-week high of €42.45 ($45.16).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

