Royale Finance (ROYA) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Royale Finance (ROYA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Royale Finance has a total market cap of $145,159.12 and approximately $2,109.00 worth of Royale Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royale Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Royale Finance has traded down 31% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Royale Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00166500 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00777133 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00086169 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001661 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00016646 BTC.

Royale Finance Coin Profile

Royale Finance was first traded on December 18th, 2020. Royale Finance’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,370,194 coins. Royale Finance’s official Twitter account is @Royale_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Royale is a cross-chain De-Fi solution for the iGaming industry. Its user-centric platform creates Web 3.0 smart-backed liquidity that allows iGaming entrepreneurs to bootstrap innovation with the security and transparency of the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Royale Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royale Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royale Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Royale Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Royale Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Royale Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.