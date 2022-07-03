Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.57.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company.

In related news, EVP James F. Reddoch sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $3,033,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,095,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,314,152. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total transaction of $929,820.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 452,970 shares of company stock valued at $18,554,200. Company insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,407 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after buying an additional 12,915 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $2,030,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 230,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after buying an additional 69,686 shares in the last quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royalty Pharma by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 126,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,056,000 after buying an additional 20,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $313,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.70 and its 200-day moving average is $40.12. Royalty Pharma has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is presently 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

