Ruler Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1,531.30 (RULER)

Ruler Protocol (RULER) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00000865 BTC on exchanges. Ruler Protocol has a market capitalization of $1,531.30 and approximately $609.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ruler Protocol has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.82 or 0.00165330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.78 or 0.00783418 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00083216 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00016287 BTC.

Ruler Protocol Profile

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Ruler Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruler Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ruler Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

