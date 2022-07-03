RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Short Interest Update

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a growth of 47.1% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

RXRA stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter worth $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RXR Acquisition by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the last quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP bought a new stake in RXR Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

