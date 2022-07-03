SafeCapital Market Capitalization Achieves $2,133.37 (SCAP)

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded down 18.5% against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market capitalization of $2,133.37 and $179.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafeCapital coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00141045 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010420 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

SafeCapital Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

