SafeCapital (SCAP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2,453.50

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 13.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 3rd. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SafeCapital has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. SafeCapital has a market cap of $2,453.50 and $85.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00140323 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

About SafeCapital

SafeCapital (SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

