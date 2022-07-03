SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Short Interest Update

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,590,000 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the May 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in SAP by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SAP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of SAP from €135.00 ($143.62) to €115.00 ($122.34) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from €120.00 ($127.66) to €110.00 ($117.02) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of SAP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Grupo Santander upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €104.00 ($110.64) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.90.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $90.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,629,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,009. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. SAP has a 52 week low of $88.96 and a 52 week high of $151.48.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 13.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SAP will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $2.66 per share. This represents a yield of 1.9%. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

