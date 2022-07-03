Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Short Interest Down 37.0% in June

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 37.0% from the May 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 774,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SBGSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €200.00 ($212.77) to €185.00 ($196.81) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. from €180.00 ($191.49) to €175.00 ($186.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.00.

Get Schneider Electric S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS:SBGSY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,275. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $40.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.4592 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a yield of 1.72%.

Schneider Electric S.E. Company Profile (Get Rating)

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider Electric S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.