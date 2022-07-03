Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Position Lifted by Ballast Advisors LLC

Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 197,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 9,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 17,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 81,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 30,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 153,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter.

SCHE opened at $25.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.23 and a 1-year high of $32.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

