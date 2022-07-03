Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,028,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,773,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,859,000 after acquiring an additional 651,343 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,520,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,525,000 after acquiring an additional 642,760 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,289.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,549,000 after acquiring an additional 442,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.0% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 551,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,580,000 after acquiring an additional 386,396 shares during the last quarter.

SCHD stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.60. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $69.86 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

