Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) is Ballast Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Ballast Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 107.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,049 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 9.8% of Ballast Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ballast Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 123.4% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

SCHX stock opened at $45.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.19 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.