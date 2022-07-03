Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNFCA opened at $8.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $177.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.78. Security National Financial has a 52-week low of $7.63 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

Get Security National Financial alerts:

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Security National Financial had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $102.43 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Security National Financial by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 315,824 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Security National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Security National Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Security National Financial by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Security National Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

About Security National Financial (Get Rating)

Security National Financial Corporation engages in the life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.