Seigniorage Shares Reaches Market Capitalization of $98,040.91 (SHARE)

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $98,040.91 and $549.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seigniorage Shares coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Seigniorage Shares has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol . The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com

Buying and Selling Seigniorage Shares

