Sentinel Protocol (UPP) Price Down 9.6% This Week

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Sentinel Protocol has a total market capitalization of $31.61 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar. One Sentinel Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0687 or 0.00000361 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sentinel Protocol Coin Profile

UPP is a coin. Its genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official message board for Sentinel Protocol is medium.com/sentinel-protocol . Sentinel Protocol’s official website is sentinelprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Sentinel Protocol Coin Trading

