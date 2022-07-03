SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQLLW) Short Interest Update

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQLLW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 53.8% from the May 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of SQLLW opened at $0.14 on Friday. SeqLL has a 1 year low of $0.05 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19.

