Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2022

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

LON SENX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million and a P/E ratio of 127.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

