Serinus Energy’s (SENX) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
LON SENX opened at GBX 11.50 ($0.14) on Wednesday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 11.38 ($0.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 28 ($0.34). The stock has a market cap of £12.88 million and a P/E ratio of 127.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 9.89 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.
Serinus Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
