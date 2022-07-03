Sfmg LLC Acquires 1,893 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,344 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $4,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,879 shares in the company, valued at $8,975,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total value of $392,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,061,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,463,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,443 shares of company stock valued at $19,683,362 in the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp cut their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen cut their price target on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Salesforce from $375.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.28.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $168.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.30, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.47 and a 200-day moving average of $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

